The 4H clubs from Tehachapi participated in the Kern County Presentation Day in Bakersfield on April 7.
Presentation Day is a fun 4H event where club members can pick a category such as a demonstration, persuasive speech, illustrated talk or interpretive reading. The members present their presentations to three judges who will award points based on different components of their performance. If a member receives a “gold seal,” they are eligible to compete at Sectional Presentation Day in Wasco on April 28.
This year we were happy to have many participants from our local clubs. All members did an excellent job and gained valuable public speaking skills. Great Job Tehachapi!
The results are as follows:
Stallion Springs 4H
Annica Bennette - Interpretive Reading, “Fahrenheit 451,” Blue Seal
Brent Loyd - Demonstration, “Slime Time,” Gold Seal
Moria Loyd - Interpretive Reading, “Of Mice and Men,” Gold Seal
Olivia Loyd – Interpretive Reading, “Number the Stars,” Gold Seal
Moria and Olivia Loyd - Illustrated Talk, “Are You My Mother?" Gold Seal
Mason Pearson - Illustrated Talk, "Boron is not Boring," Gold Seal
Tehachapi Mountain 4H
Sophia Kendrick - Interpretive Reading, “The Cry Guy,” Blue Seal
Cassie Smith - Illustrated Talk, “What is Clerking and How Do You Do it?
Sophia Kendrick also won 1st place in the “Viva la Pizza” pizza making competition in the category homemade crust.
Olivia Loyd is the news reporter for Stallion Springs 4H Club.
