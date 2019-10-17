It's that time of year again when ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night will fill the streets of Tehachapi, Golden Hills and Bear Valley Springs for the spookiest time of the year, Halloween.
Numerous events will be offered this year for local folks and surrounding residents for pre-Halloween fun as well as on Halloween night, including:
• Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St., will host its 3rd Annual Tehachapi Pumpkin Patch through 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Bring your family and friends and enjoy free hay rides, bounce house, games, popcorn and more.
On Friday, Oct. 25, Mountain Bible Church will feature its annual Harvest Party with live entertainment by the Bear Mountain Boys. For more information, call 822-7541.
• Bear Valley Springs Association will host a carnival and Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Whiting Center, 26940 Bear Valley Road. All ages are invited to come in costume and play games and participate in cake walks. JVJ Jumpers will also have a tot area at the carnival. Bear Valley residents and businesses are invited to participate in the Trunk or Treat. Signup for the Trunk or Treat at the Whiting Center or over the phone at 821-6641. Attendees must have a gate pass or sponsor.
• Ghoulden Hills Trick or Treat will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Golden Hills Community Service District, 21415 Reeves St., in the parking lot. The event will include games, contests and prizes. Participants are encouraged to come in costume. The CSD is still taking donations of candy. For more information, call 822-3064.
• The Halloween Paw-ty will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at Canine Creek Pet Wash and Boutique, 798 Tucker Road, #5. Dogs in costume will get a bag of treats. A first-, second- and third-place prize will be awarded. Free pet and human treats will be included.
• Fright Night, a haunted library event for teens, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will include a costume contest, candy bar and haunted maze downstairs through the basement bookstacks. Tehachapi Mountain Paranormal Investigators will come and perform a ghost hunt on the building.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m., a Halloween-theme storytime will be held for kids. The library is located at 212 S. Green St. For more information, call 822-4938.
Halloween night
• First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry, invites the public to attend its Happy Harvest Night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. The free event will include something for everyone, and will include hot dogs, chili, hot chocolate, popcorn and candy will be available. In addition, parents can drink coffee, hot chocolate or cider.
The event will include fun game booths such as a bounce house, several fun games for kids like pumpkin golf, fishing booth, ring toss and pumpkin sack races, and everyone is a winner. All children will be given candy for their goody bags. For more information, call 822-3138.
• Bear Valley Springs will present its Halloween Host Homes from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Bear Valley residents who would like trick or treaters to visit their homes can participate by calling the Whiting Center at 821-6641. Attendees must have a gate pass or sponsor.
• The annual Trunk or Treat community event, presented by Main Street Tehachapi, will be held Halloween night, Oct. 31, in downtown Tehachapi on Green and Robinson streets and inside Centennial Plaza and parking lot, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Families are welcome to don their costumes and bring their children downtown for the free and safe Halloween event offered as an alternative to trick-or-treating. The event features local businesses and individuals who decorate the trunks of their cars and backs of pickup trucks with spooky goodness for the public's enjoyment as their owners pass out candy to children.
Main Street Tehachapi provides the candy for participants; however, they are encouraged to bring some as well as last year's event saw upwards of 3,000 children dressed in costume.
It's not too late to participate in this year's Trunk or Treat as applications will be accepted through the day of the event. Applications are available at mainstreettehachapi.org, with a $5 fee charged for participation. The fee primarily serves a purpose in planning the event, rather than in raising revenue for the organization.
Anyone who wants to donate candy is asked to call Main Street Tehachapi at 822-6519 or email info@mainstreettehachapi.org.
