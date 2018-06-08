Have A Heart Humane Society gave two monetary scholarships to two deserving graduating seniors from Tehachapi High School on May 31.
These scholarships were essay based, and were judged by the board of directors of Have A Heart Humane Society and a published author who had known our beloved late founder, Chelley Kitzmiller, all her life.
One essay was designed to deal with kindness to animals and animal welfare; resources that are available, and how to better animals’ place in our society with proper stewardship.
The other scholarship was for creative writing in the form of a short story which dealt with a human’s relationship with animals, depending on the choice of essay prompts. In the future, a requirement of volunteer hours will be asked of the scholarship applicants as well as the essay effort and adherence to excellence in grade point average.
This year's recipients were Terah Barnes and Emily Werner. We look forward to meeting next year’s applicants.
Ann Carroll is with Have A Heart Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.