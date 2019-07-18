Have a Heart Humane Society says, "All paws on deck!"
It is time to finalize plans for the Sept. 7 Pet Fest and Fun Run. The event will include free kitten love, free food and, come September, a free T-shirt.
Volunteers are asked to come to Rescued Treasures located at 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B at 6 p.m. July 31. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
Have a Heart is looking for volunteers of all kinds of volunteers to perform sit down jobs, jogging jobs, walking jobs, even talking jobs.
For more information, call Carol at 822-5683.
