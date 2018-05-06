Have A Heart Humane Society is working really hard in the community of Tehachapi and the County of Kern toward zero population growth and no kill. Our resale store, Rescued Treasures, which is next door to Radio Shack at Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard, is a really cute shop that is supported by donations from wonderful people.
All proceeds from our shop, grants that we write and any other fundraising we can manage go to subsidize our low-cost spay and neuter clinics, which cost pet owners a small nominal fee, regardless of income. In the last two years we, as an organization, have neutered between 50 and 70 dogs and cats per month. The number has increased in the last few months as our number of clinics has risen to weekly as opposed to biweekly. We know we are making a dent in the pet overpopulation in our town and county, and we will see the impact of those efforts in the future.
On April 29, we participated in Kern County’s Mega Adoption event at the fairgrounds, and we found homes for six pups and a cat. If you wish to help our cause, we need volunteers at the shop and foster families to temporarily give homes to pets awaiting their “furever” homes. All costs are provided by Have A Heart — all you need to provide is safety and love.
Our major fundraising event will be “Gone to the Dogs” on Sept. 8 in Warrior Park. It is a 5k fun run and pet fest. You may bring your dogs and enjoy games, live music, agility demos, vendors and food. We will also have a silent auction and an opportunity drawing. All participants will receive a T-shirt and early registration will get you a wag bag full of goodies for your best friend.
Have A Heart Humane Society is a small organization that is making a mighty effort. Be part of our labor of love for the homeless critters and help where you can. Call 822-LOVE, and help us grow and improve our city and county.
Ann Carroll is with Have A Heart Humane Society.
