Have a Heart Humane Society is very happy to announce their newest program, Food for Love.
When people face financial hardships, it isn’t just their own livelihood that is jeopardized. For many people, especially the elderly, disabled, veterans or vulnerable members of the community, their pets are the reason they get out of bed in the morning. Pets can also serve as guides, emotional support and constant companions to those who need it the most. When it gets hard to pay the bills, Have a Heart does not want to see these important members of the family go hungry.
Pets bring comfort to people and the main idea here is to keep pets in their homes to help continue bringing comfort to people.
Thanks to a generous grant, Have a Heart Humane Society will be able to provide a pet food bank to low-income Tehachapi pet owners for a full year.
The rules:
• Dry cat and dog food will be available;
• Recipients need to be low income;
• You may receive food twice a month;
• One recipient per address; and
• On your first visit, please bring proof of income (for example, a tax return, SSI statement or other proof) and address (for example, a utility bill).
“Some people don’t have a lot of reasons to get out of bed in the morning. We have one gentleman we are helping right now … and he has a PTSD dog. He needs his dog to make through the day, every day. As a disabled vet he does not have much income and no money left over for pet food,” said Cindy Lawler, Have a Heart volunteer. “He was our first sign up and that is the kind of person we are targeting.”
As the chief financial officer for Have a Heart, I am so proud of this opportunity to serve the community in this capacity. We like to think we are the biggest little rescue in Tehachapi, trying our best to do the most good for the most people who need it the most. With the restructuring of the Tehachapi Humane Society and their community assistance program, we feel it is necessary to fill the void.
Food is available now for qualifying pet owners. Stop by Have a Heart Humane Society, located inside Rescued Treasures, at 1121 W Valley Blvd. for more information. They are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4, p.m., or you may call 822-5683 for more information.
Gina Christopher is the chief financial officer/treasurer for Have a Heart Humane Society.
