As a nonprofit organization, Have A Heart Humane Society relies on this community to help us in our efforts to help homeless pets.
In April we received a check from Bank of the Sierra for $1,500 to put toward our ongoing spay and neuter clinics. We cover the major part of the cost for each animal while the pet owner pays only $35 for a dog and $25 for a cat, regardless of household income.
We were intending to use this grant money to help more senior citizens be able to spay and neuter their pets, thus helping Tehachapi and Kern County toward our no-kill goals.
Ann Carroll is with Have A Heart Humane Society.
