For those of you who are trying to help us at Have A Heart Humane Society, we have many facets of volunteerism.
Our resale shop, Rescued Treasures, is next door to Radio Shack. We rely solely on the donations of people who wish to help our efforts and Tehachapi’s homeless pets. They place some very lovely things in our attractive shop. It’s a win-win situation, because many people are not able to donate their time, but they have a lifetime of items that need to go on to be used by other people. This helps free up space in their homes, and every penny from the sale of these donated items goes to help our organization.
If you have time to volunteer, we always need help in the shop, or with our fundraising efforts at various times, whether it be a bake sale, our Gone to the Dogs in September, or every Saturday at adoption day in the shop.
Because we are a very small group of volunteers, our ability to foster homeless animals is also less than we would like. As you are all aware, there isn’t an animal shelter within 50 miles of Tehachapi, so any lost or stray dog or cat that cannot be housed in foster care must be sent to a Kern County shelter. This is not a happy place for an animal who wants a family of its own.
If you have a little love to spare, and a safe home and maybe a good yard, we need you as a foster family! Come in and tell us about yourself. We hate to turn away an adoptable animal just because we don’t have a foster person with a space open.
At the end of this month, two graduating Tehachapi High School seniors will receive scholarships from Have A Heart Humane Society that we hope will not only help them in their college career, but also will encourage them to give back some day as an advocate for homeless animals who have no voice.
Ann Carroll is with Have A Heart Humane Society.
