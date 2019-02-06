Have you ever asked "how do they do that?" when watching a sitcom, screenplay or play? Your opportunity to find out comes at the Feb. 16 Writers of Kern meeting.
Allan Katz, writer and producer of countless favorite and beloved television shows, movies and plays, will share many of his experiences. Writers of all genres and fans of both small and large screens would be interested in this program.
Katz will discuss the differences between a sitcom idea, a screenplay and a play. He says, “’The Odd Couple’ was all three — and it defined a genre.” He will talk about the determining factors and how to approach each form.
Arrive at the meeting with questions. Katz says, “I’m much more attuned to a dialectic teaching approach. I find people are more interested and learn more when they’re directly engaged with me and each other. You’ll learn a little about what you don’t know and probably be surprised about how much you already know.”
A successful advertising campaign landed Katz a job on “Laugh-In.” He went on to write “All in the Family,” “Sanford and Son,” and “The Mary Tyler Moor Show.” He wrote and produced “Rhoda,” “M*A*S*H” and “Roseanne” as well as numerous specials, roasts and pilots. His plays, musicals and features have been produced and he’s also had articles published in the New York Times and LA Times.
Writers of Kern meetings are held the third Saturday of the month at Hodel’s on Knudsen Drive in Bakersfield from 9:15-11:30 a.m. and are open to the public. Admission: members, $10; guests, $15; includes buffet breakfast, available from 8:45–9:30 a.m.
Annis Cassells is a member of Writers of Kern.
