Living “off the grid” is a dream for some people, although it has its challenges. Ann Tavormina made this dream a realty when she built a beautiful home in Bear Valley Springs. She has been invited to tell American Association of University Women about the challenges and achievements she experienced in this endeavor.
Tavormina retired after working 25 years at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. During those years she planned a retirement home, which included planetary research and the creation of a sustainable lifestyle. In addition to her energy-efficient house, she planted orchards, created a green house, and introduced bees and other animals.
AAUW is devoted to encouraging woman and girls to follow their dreams, and Ann Tavormina is a good example for this.
The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in the topic. It will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, in Fellowship Hall of the Tehachapi Community Congregational Church at 100 E. E St.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
