The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will present its annual pops concert under the stars beginning at 7 p.m. at Coy Burnett Football Stadium on Tehachapi Boulevard. Bring your picnic basket and enjoy the music followed by the City of Tehachapi’s annual fireworks display. It’s free. For more information, call 661/821-7511 or go to www.tehachapiorchestra.com.
Downbeat for "The Star-Spangled Banner" is at 7, followed by the "Armed Forces Salute." If you are a member of, or a veteran of any of the armed services, you are invited to stand when you hear that service’s song. In recognition and thanks for all your service, the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra would like to invite everyone to join us in saluting these brave men and women.
Vaughan Williams’ work in three movements that weaves nine folk songs into the English Folk Song Suite was commissioned by the Royal Military School of Music. The first movement is in British march style. Next follows is a haunting arrangement first sung by the oboe, then the final movement takes four songs from the southwestern peninsula of England.
The Washington Post was first performed on the Smithsonian grounds on June 15, 1889 for a ceremony announcing winners for an essay contest for school children organized by the Washington, D.C., newspaper, the Washington Post. The new march played by Sousa and the Marine Band was enthusiastically received and became exceptionally popular in Washington.
The Toreador Song is sung by the bullfighter (French: toréador) Escamillo in the opera Carmen, composed by Georges Bizet. Bizet wrote his masterpiece based on a story by the contemporary French author Prosper Mérimée. The realism of the work caused a scandal when it was first produced in 1875.
In 1811 Beethoven was chosen to compose music for the opening of a new theater in Budapest. Two dramatic works were written, a "Prelude" and a "Postlude"; King Stephen Overture being the “Prelude” for the Budapest dedication.
The Bear Valley Fanfare was rescored from the 1971 version by clarinetist, Jim Peck.
Leroy Anderson, born in 1908, was a preeminent American composer of light concert music. Bugler’s Holiday is a bright and cheerful piece featuring the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra’s entire trumpet section.
During the intermission, purchase your raffle ticket for a chance to win various prizes or other special goodies. Don’t forget to get a flag to wave during the patriotic tunes.
A raffle ticket was drawn at the May 6 concert for a chance to conduct the orchestra. The lucky winner, the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra’s very own Jim Peck, will conduct the "Stars and Stripes" after the intermission.
Written in 1949 by Rodgers and Hammerstein (composer and lyricist respectively), South Pacific, was universally lauded for its take on war, danger, and romance. South Pacific was one of the top-grossing films of its time, and the original London screen engagement set British box office records. Half a century later, South Pacific is generally considered one of the finest and most influential musicals ever written.
The Phantom of the Opera opened in London in 1986 and on Broadway in 1988, becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. The title song sets the aura of mystery and menace inherent in the Phantom’s character. Other songs include Think of Me, Angel of Music, All I Ask of Your and The Music of the Night.
TV show tunes include Hawaii Five-O and Wild, Wild West. Stevens won two Emmys for the music of Hawaii Five-0 with it's powerful brass and woodwind section combined with a driving rock 'n' roll rhythm. Richard Markowitz conducted the theme and background music to The Wild Wild West.
In 1977, a new collaboration was born when Williams composed the music for George Lucas’s Star Wars. The Star Wars Suite includes selections such as Darth Vader’s “Imperial March,” the romantic and lyrical “Princess Leia’s Theme,” the music depicting the battle between the Storm Troopers and Ewoks called “Battle in the Forest,” and the dramatic and unforgettable “Main Title” theme. With this music, John Williams not only earned renown for himself as a composer, he also invigorated the world of movie music, bringing back the importance of the symphonic film score.
When the Tehachapi Symphony’s program ends, turn your lawn chairs for a great view of the fireworks extravaganza.
Thank you to the sponsors: The City of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Unified School District, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, and Mountain Music, who are providing for the afternoon and evening entertainment. And to all our loyal supporters, Thank you for joining us...Enjoy.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
