Jim Jacobs, a local Army veteran, is spearheading an effort to raise money for Christmas wreaths to be laid on all Tehachapi veterans' graves come December. Jacobs is doing this through Wreaths Across America, an organization that helps ensure veterans at Arlington National Cemetery and locations across the country are remembered in this way.
Tehachapi has been involved in Wreaths Across America for five years, Jacobs said, but in the past did not raise enough funds to lay a wreath on each veteran's grave.
"This year, I've taken the burden on myself 100 percent...The need was there, but there wasn't a focal point," Jacobs said.
Jacobs said he began raising money in mid-May and has received donations from veterans associations, the city of Tehachapi and others. He has been meeting with local groups to share the donation opportunity to the "rank and file."
The money raised will purchase wreaths for approximately 700 veterans' graves at the Eastside and Westside cemeteries. Jacobs said they will also account for all Tehachapi veterans who may die between now and December.
A ceremony will take place Dec. 15 starting at the Tehachapi Westside Cemetery, where volunteers are welcome to come help lay wreaths. Those who purchase wreaths for loved ones will be invited to participate and lay their wreaths first, Jacobs said.
Jacobs said that as a veteran, this effort is personal for him. He never had to leave the country and was never called to Vietnam, but had friends and family who died in the war.
"They did it for me, and this is my way of paying it forward," Jacobs said. "I'm extremely lucky that my number didn't come up."
So far, about half of the $7,000 goal has been raised, and the cutoff date is Nov. 1, Jacobs said.
Check or cash donations can be made at City Hall, located at 115 S. Robinson Road, and W-9 forms can be completed at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.