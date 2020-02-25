This spring, in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus will perform a program of the composer’s works with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby. The chorus will join the orchestra in presenting the Kyrie from Beethoven’s "Missa Solemnis," as well as his "Hallelujah, from Christ on the Mount of Olives" at their concert May 3.
As the chorus director, I invite all who love to sing to join the chorus for this special performance. Rehearsals began Feb. 24 and will continue each Monday night until the concert. Anyone who can sing on pitch is welcome; you do not have to be able to read music. This is a wonderful opportunity for local music lovers to dust off their vocal cords and sing works by one of the most famous composers of all time.
Call Chorus Director Angela Rodriguez at 822-4916 to join the chorus or to get additional information.
Angela Rodriguez is the Symphonic Chorus director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.