National School Counseling Week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, is celebrated Feb. 4–8 to focus public attention on the unique contribution of professional school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.
Heritage Oak School is a testing center for the CLT test, PSAT and is focused on preparing our students to be college ready if that is their pathway. Heritage Oak is committed to partnering with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today's world. The school and counseling focuses on Biblical principles to develop a strong foundation and encourage students in their emotional, educational and career development.
Counselor Christi Barnes and College & Career class teacher Lynne Henning seek to be actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents. The teaching staff desires to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.
"School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career awareness in post-secondary options and social/emotional skills,” said Kwok-Sze Wong, Ed.D., ASCA executive director, in a statement. “Comprehensive school counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success."
As part of its celebration for National School Counseling Week, Heritage Oak School will be posting each day their goals for the College & Career Program. Parents or community members with specific questions or concerns about school admission, counseling, or college & career programs should contact the College & Career/ Admissions counselor, Christi Barnes, at Heritage Oak School. For more information on Tehachapi’s Christian school, visit www.heritageoakschool.com.
Amy Applegate is a parent at Heritage Oak School.
