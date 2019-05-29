“The curricula at Heritage Oak is a Classical Liberal Arts core program that is designed to prepare students to be well educated in preparation for whatever they choose to pursue after graduation,” said Amy Walker, head of school for Heritage Oak School.
Co-valedictorian Faith Hopkins
Faith has attended Heritage Oak every year since kindergarten and enjoys running, mountain biking, shooting and acting. She has been a part of the Knights cross-country team, mountain bike team, rifle club and drama club. In addition to her extracurricular activities, Faith has maintained academic excellence in her schoolwork by attaining honor roll from 2016 to 2019, being a member of the National Honor Society for three years, serving as the Student Council president her senior year and is Co-Valedictorian of her class. Faith has been awarded the Golden Hills Scholarship, Family Life Center Scholarship and the American Legion Scholarship. She will be studying nursing at Milligan College in Tennessee on a mountain biking scholarship. Heritage Oak is proud of Faith and her achievements both academically and spiritually and wish her all the best as she seeks Christ’s guidance for her future.
Co-Valedictorian Peri Podratz
Peri has attended Heritage Oak for most of her schooling and enjoys running, mountain biking and acting. She has been a part of the Knights cross-country team, mountain bike team and drama club. While participating in extra-curricular activities, Peri has maintained academic excellence in her schoolwork by attaining honor roll from 2015 to 2019, being a member of the National Honor Society for three years, serving as a Student Council vice-president, House Captain and Chaplain, as well as being Co-Valedictorian of her class. Peri has been awarded a Golden Hills Scholarship and will be attending Providence Christian College in Pasadena, Calif., to study communications. Congratulations Peri on your accomplishments at Heritage Oak and continue to shine for Christ in all you do.
Alyssa Statom
Alyssa is an exemplary student at Heritage Oak and enjoys running, acting and debating. She has been a part of Heritage Oak’s cross-country team, drama club and debate club. In addition to her extracurricular activities, Alyssa has maintained academic excellence in her schoolwork by attaining honor roll in 2016, being a member of the National Honor Society for three years and serving as a Student Council vice president, and House Historian and Chaplain. Alyssa will be attending The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, Calif., in the fall to study Biblical Counseling. Heritage Oak is proud of Alyssa and we know she will continue to strive for excellence in all things for God’s glory.
