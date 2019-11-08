Heritage Oak School held a ceremony for the six new members of its National Honor Society chapter on Nov 3. This is a great achievement for these students as they have to show excellence in scholarship, service, leadership and character.
The NHS was first started in 1921 and has grown to more than one million students participating in chapters found in all 50 states and across the world. Congratulations to Ginelle Brooks, Vanessa Brown, Nathan Bruhl, Chloe Drehsen, Grace Garrett and Charlotte Wilson as new members to the NHS. Go Knights.
Amy Applegate is the marketing director of Heritage Oak School.
