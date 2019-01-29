Heritage Oak School’s chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony Jan. 27, welcoming three new members.
Three sophomores, Ellie Phillips, Gabriella Whitney and Josiah Hopkins, joined junior and senior members in the HOS Chapter of the National Honor Society.
Heritage Oak School an accredited, classical Christian school for grades K4-12.
The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. Chapters exist in 75 percent of the nation’s high schools. Additionally, thousands of dollars in scholarships have been awarded to senior members since 1945 by the sponsoring organization, The National Association of Secondary School Principals. Membership in the National Honor Society is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a high school student, and is based on the criteria of scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Over the past school years, the HOS NHS chapter has hosted a Pennies for Patience fundraiser honoring two HOS students who have battled leukemia and given a sizeable donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and a global awareness missions 5K race where each member ran for the charity of their choice. NHS focuses on reaching those in need.
