After seven Heritage Oak students placed regionally for the Americanism Essay contest in late spring, three students moved on to the state level competition. Two out of the three students won in their state division. This is a great achievement as many schools within the region and state competed against the students of Heritage Oak.
Congratulations to Nathan Bruhl and Chloe Carrington who placed at the state level. Bruhl received third place in Division 4 and received a $1,000 scholarship for the college of his choice and a $100 check. Carrington received first place in Division 2 and received a $100 check. We are so proud of these students and their exceptional work on their essays.
The American Legion Auxiliary promotes many patriotic youth programs, including the Auxiliary-sponsored national Americanism Essay Contest for students in grades 4 through 12, including students with special needs. Through critical reasoning and research, this essay contest aims to promote a spirit of patriotism among the youth by teaching them respect and appreciation for our country and freedom.
Eligible Heritage Oak students submitted their essays with this year’s essay topics: Div. 1 (Grades 4-5): "What Does the American Flag Mean to Me?”; Div. 2 (Grades 6-7): "What Can We Learn from our Country’s History?”; Div. 3 (Grades 8-9): "How Can Just One Citizen Make a Difference?”; Div. 4 (Grades 10,11,12): "What are My Duties as an American Citizen?”; Div. 5 (Exceptional Needs): "How Can I Show Love for America?"
Amy Applegate is the marketing director for Heritage Oak School.
