Kali Schneider, 17, and Faith Ellms, 15, are two ambitious and aspiring directors who proudly present an original play, "Clueless," to the community of Tehachapi. These two good friends have joined forces to write, direct and act in a play based on the board game "Clue."
The play, an intense murder-most-foul mystery, is being performed by Schneider and Ellms, plus a group of talented high school age actors from Country Oaks Baptist Church. Each actor and director has worked diligently for the past few months to create and perfect this play.
"Clueless" will be performed at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Country Oaks Baptist Church located on Shout Road. Tickets will be $5 each or $20 for families of four or more. Proceeds will be donated to the Family Life Pregnancy Center in Tehachapi.
If you would like to preorder tickets, please email cluelessplay@gmail.com and give us your name and how many tickets you would like to purchase. Please join us and experience the mystery being unraveled.
