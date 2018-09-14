The Tehachapi Heritage League presents Kids' Day — History is Fun — on Saturday, Sept. 22. There will be many hands-on activities and demonstrations.
Kids can try making a quilt square, an origami object, a pipet rocket, or learn to carve a soap figure. There will be a professional face painter. All ages will enjoy feeding the camel. Local organizations, including Have a Heart Humane Society, will provide information about their activities.
The Kawaiisu Cultural and Language Center will provide information about the Native Americans who were the first to settle the Tehachapi region. There will be a demonstration of basket making. Volunteers from the Tomo Kahni will be on hand to provide information about Tomo Kahni State Historic Park and tours.
All ages can participate in a scavenger hunt with prizes awarded to the winners. Come view the city’s historic fire truck and antique cars that will be parked on the street. In addition to the city’s antique fire truck, our local Fire Department will be on hand providing an opportunity to tour today’s fire engine. Hall Ambulance will also be in attendance.
To reflect the Basque history of the Errea House and Errea family, cutouts of sheep will be available for painting. A brief history about the Basque sheepherders will be provided.
In the Errea House, Stan and Dixie Coutant will demonstrate the player piano and encourage visitors to try their feet at pumping the pedals.
Families are encouraged to visit the museum to see new and continuing exhibits.
Originally Kids Day at the Museum was the idea of THL board member Harold Cox to provide an opportunity for kids to learn about local history.
There is no admittance fee to the museum, but donations are always accepted. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at 310 and 311 South Green Street between the museum and Errea House Museum. For more information, call the museum at 822-8152. The museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Charles White is a Tehachapi resident who volunteers with many local organizations to preserve and improve the quality of life in Tehachapi.
