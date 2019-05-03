A dedication ceremony will be held in Centennial Plaza on Green Street to commemorate the installation of a series of plaques pointing out historical facts about Tehachapi. The dedication at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, will introduce the public to a short walking tour along Green Street that gives interesting facts about local history.
The project is the result of a partnership between the Tehachapi Heritage League, Main Street Tehachapi and the city of Tehachapi. Research for the plaques was carried out by Del Troy and Charles White. The city’s Public Works Department installed the posts and plaques several weeks ago.
The series of 16 plaques line the street for a two and half block area from Tehachapi Boulevard to the Tehachapi Museum at 310 S. Green St. Each plaque has a photo and text describing different aspects of local history, beginning with the Kawaiisu, the local Native American tribe that first inhabited the area.
Other plaques inform about the first explorers who passed through what became known as the Tehachapi Pass; the impact of Southern Pacific Railroad building the Tehachapi Loop; the founding of the town of Tehachapi in 1909; the 1952 earthquake that changed the town so dramatically; and more modern history such as the Brite Lake reservoir that stores water from the Feather River, arriving via the California Aqueduct; and information on wind energy.
After the dedication, visit the 16 plaques about local history and enjoy lunch at one of the downtown restaurants. For more information about the self-guided walk along Green Street, contact Charles White at 972-0958.
Charles White is a Tehachapi resident who volunteers with many local organizations to preserve and improve the quality of life in Tehachapi.
