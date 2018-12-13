Tehachapi News received many wonderful entries again this year in its annual Christmas coloring contest open to children of all ages. As with all contests held in previous years, the judges were hard-pressed in choosing the top winners in each of the age categories for young artists vying for the top prizes.
Sponsored each year by Tehachapi News, the coloring sheet for this year's contest featured Santa Claus riding a bicycle in the Tehachapi Gran Fondo event.
Entries were still being turned in at the Tehachapi News office up until the Wednesday deadline. The contest included three age categories: ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12.
Some of the coloring was done in crayon, some were done in colored pencils and some were done in colored markers. Some children really got creative and used glitter sticks. Although Tehachapi News staff had a tough time judging the entries in each category, they all agreed the entries were creative, fun and clever.
Winners of this year's contest are:
Ages 4 and younger:
1st place — Gilbert Dennings, 4
2nd place — Trevor Jones, 4
3rd place — Addison Rodriguez, 3
Ages 5 to 8:
1st place — Zachary Fair, 8
2nd place — Kodi Cole, 5
3rd place — Ryder Mulvany, 7
Ages 9 to 12:
1st place — Ana Orozco, 12
2nd place — Hailey Fitch, 10
3rd place — Nicholas Benitez, 12
Each first-place winner will receive a $30 gift card to Darlene's Real Swell Toys, second-place winners will receive a $20 gift card to Darlene's Real Swell Toys, and third-place winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.
Tehachapi News congratulates all the winners, but most especially, we thank all the children who participated for sharing their talent with us and our readers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.