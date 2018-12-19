The Tehachapi Branch Library celebrated its one-year anniversary in its new location with a spectacular Hogwarts event on Dec. 8.
More than 150 wizards and witches of all ages, many in full dress, were sorted into their Houses, received a wand and attended a variety of classes and demos including Charms, Potions, Herbology, History of Magic (trivia), Care of Magical Creatures and Defense Against the Dark Arts.
Attendees also hunted for Horcruxes in a scavenger hunt, and then attended the Yule ball in the courtyard with cake and butter beer.
A drive was held to collect new socks for the Bakersfield Rescue Mission. Stay tuned for more fun events in the upcoming year.
Timaree Torres volunteers with teen events at the library.
