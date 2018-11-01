Bear Valley Cultural Arts is excited to once again sponsor the Holiday Bazaar to be held at the Whiting Center Nov. 23 and 24. This show features 48 exceptionally talented fine artists and handcrafters who will be bringing you a unique shopping experience.
Shopping hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. As always, admission is free. Event passes will be available at the BVS gate.
Each vendor, as well as many local businesses, have generously donated to our always-popular holiday raffle. So plan ahead and grab up those lucky tickets. Tickets are $1 each or eight for $5. The funds raised from this event help provide other fun and exciting cultural events, so we greatly appreciate the support.
Santa’s Café will fill the air with delightful scents and tempt your tummy as Kathleen has once again volunteered to bring her tasty treats to the bazaar. Her luncheon items and selection of desserts are well worth stopping by for. We’re also featuring a Letters to Santa Post Office.
This is the perfect venue to keep the shop local philosophy alive with all sorts of handcrafted gift giving ideas: jewelry, handmade signs, hand-knitted scarves and hats, artwork, stained glass, decorated gourds, metal art, wood carvings, scented candles, bath and body products, alpaca gift items, books by local authors, silk scarves and even gifts for your pampered pets.
Gale Caldwell is the vice president of TVAA.
