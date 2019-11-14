Vendors are still sought for the upcoming Cummings Valley School Holiday Boutique, scheduled for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. There are just a few more spots available for this 10th annual event, which in previous years has been attended by nearly 1,000 visitors.
Do you have a home business? Are you a baker or crafter? Then this might be the event for you. The CVS Holiday Boutique is held right after school on a Friday afternoon, so not only is it not a huge time commitment for vendors, but the application fee is just $20 per booth.
For more information and/or a vendor application, contact Pam Johnson at 822-2190, or by emailing pjohnson@teh.k12.ca.us.
Pam Johnson is the secretary to the principal at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.