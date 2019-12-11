Big Papa’s has the finest steaks in town and a great menu for both lunch and dinner. The “Lunch Special” is the “2 For $20” (offering two entrees with chips and salsa). Big Papa’s has their very own “impossible burger” (the vegan option), in addition to sandwiches, wraps, salads and veggies.
Stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy all the amenities, fun and entertainment.
Big Papa’s also offers catering and offers to make your next event a success. From weddings to corporate functions or private events, whether your special event is small or large — Big Papa’s is here to serve you! Their promise is that your event will be well-planned and organized from start to finish. And that you will be delighted with their delicious and plentiful food.
Call Catering at (661) 822-7272. We're at 1001 Tehachapi Blvd. and www.BigPapasSteakhouse.com.
