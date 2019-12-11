The Sand Trap’s grand opening is at noon Dec. 14! Come on over and check out the new entertainment in town. Food will be available for purchase from The Poke Express, and we offer many drink options.
The Sand Trap is Tehachapi’s only indoor golf facility. Choose to play at one of your favorite courses from around the world or just hit a few balls at the driving range. We have state-of-the-art simulators and an environment that is fun for all ages. Our space is great for hosting private events such as birthday parties, holiday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, work gatherings, and more.
We have four beers on tap, a handful of others canned, as well as non-alcoholic drinks. Feel free to bring in your own food, have something delivered, or enjoy some of the snacks we offer.
Not sure what to get friends and family for Christmas? We have gift cards! Stop by to play golf, grab a drink or two, watch the game, play shuffleboard, or just say hey. 20601 Highway 202, Suite A102. (661) 823-4663.
