Before moving to Tehachapi in 2006, Jose Guevara managed two different Mexican restaurants. After moving to Tehachapi, he managed Don Perico's for two years before purchasing it for himself. Through his experience and management, Jose has made Don Perico's the “go to” place in Tehachapi for authentic Mexican food.
Offering a variety of delicious dishes to treat your taste buds, which include daily specials, such as Taco Tuesday, Wednesday Senior Discounts, Street Taco Thursday and Sunday Brunches and Lunch Buffets, Don Perico's has become a family friendly favorite place to eat. Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., when you can enjoy your favorite margarita, or drink from the full bar, including draft, bottled and craft beers.
Don Perico's, “the Parrot” in Spanish, is decorated to fit the colorful bird and the tradition of Mexico, making your dining experience complete. Don Perico's banquet room is the perfect place for large groups, families and private parties. To help with your busy schedule, take advantage of Don Perico’s To-Go orders. Located at 840 Tucker Road, and open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
