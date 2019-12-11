EMB Martial Arts is a martial arts location like no other. They offer lessons for all ages with classes for both adults and children. Classes for seniors are also provided with age-appropriate instruction.
EMB Martial Arts offers training in both martial arts and self-defense with impacts extended to boosting self-esteem, physical fitness and self-confidence.
Classes are currently being offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. EMB Martial Arts is located at 20424 West Valley Blvd., Suite C, behind Domingo's in Golden Hills.
EMB Martial Arts is accepting new students. Students who attend EMB Martial Arts are encouraged to participate in statewide tournaments to test their skills and principles.
EMB Martial Arts welcomes you to stop in and check out a class, possibly even try one out. EMB Martial Arts is your local dojowith classes with all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.