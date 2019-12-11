When you think of ProTech Auto Service, you obviously think of auto repair and service. But Richard Traugh has been immersed in both auto repair and coin collecting most of his life. His father owned and operated Dick’s Coin Shop in Bakersfield for many years and his stepfather was a mechanic. Richard couldn’t decide which he liked best, so he now does both. When you walk into Protech for your auto repair needs, you must walk right by Richard’s coin display counters.
Coin collecting has remained very popular for many years and there are more than a million numismatists in the U.S. today. Richard continues to consult with his dad regarding coins and their combined experience makes them experts in the field. As such they are well qualified to evaluate your collection or advise you regarding what coins could add value to your current collection.
The values of collectible coins continue to appreciate over time and can be a great gift for any occasion including Christmas. And whether you are a novice or expert collector you can find a great gift — whether your budget is $1 or $20K. You can also add to your own collection or sell any excess you may have. Richard buys and sells coins, gold, and silver.
Call Richard today at 822-1100 or stop in at 410 W. J St.
