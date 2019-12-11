Alligator Rose is not your average shop! The high-end products may lead you to believe its existence is only about the bottom line. A deeper look reveals creative entrepreneurial evangelism.
"I exist to tell people about Jesus. Whether I have an opportunity to use my words or not, the stories will be told," says ordained minister Ma Belle Ammie Fisher, owner and founder of the business.
It was established in 2014 with the first two years spent setting up in the Southern California marketplace. Finally settling in with a brick and mortar home, the doors opened at South Mill and F streets June 2017.
Customers began voting us top 3 favorite boutique 2018 and 2019! I get to share the love of God with those who have yet to come and see about perfect love. For those who walk in Jesus' way I have an opportunity to invite them into a deeper understanding of Holy Spirit through a group, God's Glory In Tehachapi, where our only commitment is to journal 5 minutes each day only what Holy Spirit is saying to us personally. This is what Jesus paid for!
Thank you for allowing me to meet your shopping needs this holiday season!
