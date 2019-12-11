Rachel & Hans Kahl moved to Tehachapi full time about 10 years ago. The quiet train community seemed like the perfect location for their train store. So they decided to open a second store in Tehachapi, and move their warehouse as well. Being a destination store, customers visit from around the world to shop at Gold Coast Station. Gold Coast Station is California’s, and possibly the world's, largest selection of current, discontinued and collectible “G” Scale trains and accessories.
Each September, Hans hosts a three-day open house for train fans, offering free raffle tickets for all who attend. Manufactures such as LGB, Bachmann, Accucraft, and Piko come to display new products and answer questions. This year the domestic raffle winners were from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and one of our local customers from Tehachapi. Our international winner came from Germany; our continental winner came from Canada.
Hans began collecting LGB when he was working as a machinist for the oil rigs off the Ventura coast. Swapping and selling, his collection grew and he realized that there was a great need for a store. Hans opened a 400-square-foot store in Ventura, which has grown to 2,500-square-foot. Back then, there were very few train stores, and today those train stores no longer exist.
