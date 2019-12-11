Jose Guevara’s dream came true in 2017 when he opened Gold Mountain Sports Tavern. He wanted a place where people can enjoy finger food, beer on tap and play pool with room for a DJ and dancing. With 22 specialty burgers to choose from, steaks, pizza, chicken fried steak, fish and chips, soups, and of course amazing wings, there is something for every taste bud.
Everything from the kids menu to the TV’s and game room give you an opportunity to take your family and enjoy a night out. The game room includes pool tables, darts, hockey and a retro mini arcade with 52 games.
Enjoy the NFL Combo Special while you unwind and watch your favorite football team, which includes a pitcher of beer and your choice of wings or pizza. Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes an appetizer, beer or margarita. Gold Mountain Sports Tavern has the perfect banquet room for your next holiday party or business luncheon.
Located off Highway 202, tucked away in the Great Oaks Plaza, it is the perfect stop to get great wings, burgers, beer and more! Check out their full menu and enjoy the great service and game room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.