Murphy’s Diesel & Auto Repair has been owned by Jeff and Paula Murphy since 2016. ASE certified staff provide repair services to commercial and residential clients in Tehachapi. With its diagnostic equipment and experienced mechanics, they are ready to service all your vehicles, every make and model, including diesel engines and heavy equipment.
With 35 years of mechanical experience, specializing in heavy equipment, computer diagnostics, welding, fabrication, hydraulics, electrical, pumps and all facets of construction equipment. Murphy’s also provides mobile repair when your heavy equipment needs to be repaired on site, eliminating the pricey transport cost.
They're known for keeping the customer informed every step of the way of their repair and taking pride in their work. Paula says, “Our company motto is to treat all customers the way we would want our mothers treated.” Yelp testimonials agree" “Murphy's provided outstanding service for our 2017 Ford F-150. They were fast, courteous and timely.
"While taking care of our service, I watched the mobile mechanics take care of a variety of difficult situations in the field. I was deeply impressed by their troubleshooting ability. Murphy s gained a regular customer this morning.” Check out the other Yelp reviews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.