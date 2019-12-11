Olde Vineyard Charm has made it to the Boulevard. After opening in June of this year, we recently moved to Tehachapi Boulevard. We are now located at 108 Tehachapi Blvd., next to Kelcy’s. We are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
When you enter OVC, you will find a variety of unique items for everyone. We have custom, hand-painted wine glasses that can only be found at OVC. You will find gifts specific to men, a comfort collection, kitchenware and essentials, home decor, wine accessories, and who could forget the gnomes. Also, a brand new line that we are now carrying is the Willow Tree Collection.
Olde Vineyard Charm takes pride in providing our community with unique items in hopes you can find everything you need right here in our town. I believe you find beauty in simplicity and when you walk into OVC, you will be walking into a warm, inviting and welcoming shopping experience.
You will be walking in as a stranger but leaving as a friend. After all, strangers are merely friends you haven’t met yet. So come on in, and shop local.
