Sheridan’s Home Furnishings, owned and operated by Virginia Sheridan since 2013, is located in downtown Tehachapi at 114 W. Tehachapi Blvd., next to Kelcy’s Restaurant and across from the Railroad Depot.
Sheridan’s is the place to shop whether you are looking to furnish your new home, give your existing home a makeover, or decorate for the holidays. Here you will find an array of distinctive Christmas decorations to make your home or office festive and beautiful. It is also the perfect place to find that special gift for those on your Christmas list.
Virginia has a keen eye for unique one-of-a-kind pieces. Selections include new, vintage and antique furnishings, as well as beautiful jewelry pieces and an array of quality home decor for every season.
Shopping at Sheridan’s is always a pleasure from the moment you walk in; from the warm welcome, to the enjoyment of browsing the beautiful well laid out showroom, making it easy to visualize things in your own home.
Sheridan’s also offers estate sale services, shipping and delivery, as well as a special order catalog of reasonably priced new furniture. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come on in, you will be glad you did!
