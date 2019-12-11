Skylark North is a full-service glider flight school, located at Mountain Valley Airport in the beautiful Tehachapi Valley. Open Wednesday through Monday, we offer sailplane rides, instruction and rentals. Whether you're ready to take your first glider flight or are an experienced glider pilot looking for world-famous soaring conditions, Skylark North is the place for you.
Our staff's professionalism and concern for safety is known worldwide. In addition to the numerous television shows, movies and commercials which have been produced at Mountain Valley Airport, Skylark North also has ongoing flight training contracts with the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, the National Test Pilot School, and the U.S. Army Quality Test Directorate. Skylark North also works closely with NASA on various aviation projects.
Skylark North offers a wide range of services to the pilot, including rides, rentals, instruction and tows. We are designated by the FAA to administer FAA flight tests. Tiedowns are also available for rental.
The Raven's Nest Sandwich Shop features a warm, cozy atmosphere with an excellent view of the runway and flight-line activities. It specializes in breakfasts, deli sandwiches and fresh salads, as well as homemade soups and baked goods. The Raven's Nest is open seven days a week.
Our field is designed to appeal to the dedicated soaring pilot, as well as family and friends. RV parking (with water and electrical hookups, a large restroom, showers, and laundry facility) is available at Mountain Valley RV Park, located at the west end of the airport.
