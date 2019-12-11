Tehachapi Treasure Trove, located in the heart of historic downtown Tehachapi, has something for everyone! Featuring the retail outlets for Alari Jewelry Design (custom work, repairs and watch batteries), Karen’s Yarn and Needlecraft Supplies, Mountain Music, and Tehachapi Art Center Supplies, the store also boasts some 56 other local vendors and artists offering a plethora of finished artworks and gifts, as well as classes and supplies if you prefer to make your own.
The store proudly serves as a ticket outlet for Tehachapi Community Theater, Summit Singers, and Fiddlers Crossing, along with hosting various Main Street Tehachapi events and wine walks.
Shopping at the Treasure Trove is a great way to not only support your friends and neighbors by shopping local, it’s also a great way to delight anyone for whom you’re buying unique, unusual and/or one-of-a-kind gifts.
Everyone is invited and welcome to join our creative community at the Treasure Trove; stop in anytime at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. (directly across the street from the water tower). We’re open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Find us on Facebook too, or visit our website at tehachapitreasuretrove.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.