South Street Service Center opened last August, but it is not new to Tehachapi or to auto repair. In fact, the West family has a proud history in auto racing. Dave West was the engineer who oversaw Howard Keck’s Indy Car and helped the team win many races.
With more than 30 years experience of fabrication and working on specialty cars, they found themselves with more and more opportunity to work on the daily driver. Opening South Street Service Center will allow them to bring their racing heritage and experience to meet your automotive needs.
The mechanics at South Street Service Center have more than 60 years of experience between them. Knowing that car repairs can be stressful, they are determined to provide you with a stress-free experience. They are dedicated to providing high-quality repairs to keep you safe and are committed to giving you their best at the best possible price. They only use parts from reputable brands to ensure your safety and that your car is always ready to drive.
Tom and his team look forward to serving Tehachapi, and are excited for the opportunity to serve you and your family for years to come. Call to schedule your appointment at 661-750-4666.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.