Kelcy’s Restaurant, located in downtown Tehachapi across from the Railroad Depot, has been a Tehachapi tradition for generations of visitors and local residents. New owners husband and wife team Bill Lee and Virginia Sheridan have upgraded the kitchen while retaining the classic charm of the dining areas. From the homemade pies and biscuits and gravy, to the original décor and historic pictures on the walls, stepping into Kelcy’s is like stepping back in time.
The menu offers a wide selection of traditional diner breakfast and lunch favorites, as well as dinner salads, vegetarian and vegan options. (The vegan patty melt is a big hit!) Enjoy a traditional milkshake and some onion rings while sitting at the old-fashioned counter, or relax in one of the comfortable booths while visiting with our friendly waitresses or utilizing the free Wi-Fi.
Kelcy’s serves breakfast and lunch all day every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Takeout is available. The menu is on Facebook, look for kelcysrestaurant. The dining room can accommodate large families or groups of up to 100. Be sure to call ahead for large parties so we can reserve your seating. We hope to see you soon!
