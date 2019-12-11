Things are happening over at Tehachapi Natural Market! They are coming up on their two-year anniversary in Tehachapi and the owner, Teresa Dunlop, is excited about the changes going on.
“We still have the best organic smoothies,” she states, “but we’re also offering acai bowls and homemade organic soups. We’ve opened up our indoor seating area so that our customers feel welcome to sit and stay while they visit with friends or use the free wifi.”
Another exciting development is the addition of an outside patio area.
“It’s our goal to have pet-friendly areas for our customers as well as planters with an organic garden,” she explains. “Our customers have made some great suggestions and we hope to be able to provide them with what they want.”
The market’s two-year anniversary is going to be celebrated with a Grand Opening ceremony with the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
“We’ve made so many great changes to the market that we feel it’s worthy of a Grand Opening. Our theme is ‘New Year, New You, New Look for Us Too!’ The party starts at 3:30 p.m. and the entire community is invited to join us for food and smoothies. It’s our way of giving back to the folks who have been so wonderful to us.”
