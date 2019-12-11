Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company is Tehachapi’s premier vineyard and winery tasting room and gift shop. Established 11 years ago, TWCC has received 12 medals through various wine competition entries. The most recent award was our 2016 Primitivo, receiving a silver and bronze medal in two separate competitions.
Situated on 60 acres overlooking the Cummings Valley, TWCC is the ideal location for all things wine and more. From our outdoor summer concerts, to our weekly singer songwriter Sundays, murder mystery dinners and comedy themed dinners in the Barrel Room, TWCC has something for everyone to enjoy. The venue is available for special occasions such as holiday parties, bridal/baby showers, birthday parties, anniversary parties, weddings and more. In the Tehachapi News 2019 Readers Choice Poll, TWCC was awarded “The Favorite of 2019” for Best Live Entertainment as well as Best Wine Selection.
The grounds of TWCC are inviting as our guests stroll past the Historic Stowell estate established in 1888. It was here where Elijah Stowell built the home where he and his future wife, Chloe Brite, would reside. The current owners, Mike and Beth, now reside in the home. The barns on the property date back more than 100 years, and guests enjoy viewing the various livestock on the property as well.
Join us for wine tasting Friday – Sunday year-round.
Phone: (661) 822-9233
www.TehachapiWineAndCattleCompany.com
Email: info@TehachapiWineAndCattleCompany.com
