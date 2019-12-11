Many years ago I rebelled against the easy and safe choice for gifts. I don’t know how many pairs of socks ties, and cologne/perfume we would get and give. The most dreaded gift to receive from one of my family members was the many times regifted five-pound fruitcake.
The first year we chose items from our store as gifts we realized how much people appreciated thoughtful and useful gifts. Over the years we gave flashlights, bird feeders, multi-tools, knives and unique yard art to name a few. One year we gave my niece, a new home owner, a hula hoe. She called me after finally using it and said, “Aunt Sheila, this hula hoe is amazing. You should tell people about it.” I gave my mom a winter survival kit including ice melter, a snow shovel, and an ice scraper. People remember who gave them useful and thoughtful gifts.
Pioneer True Value Home Center stocks many unique items for all ages including toys starting at $3.99 for kids. Or, how about a rain gauge, thermometer and yard stick for the junior weather watcher? A great affordable stocking stuffer is a key and lanyard featuring a character or sports team. We have Stocking Stuffer signs throughout the store to give you gift ideas.
$10 and $20 end caps of gift ideas are here to help you choose the best gift. We will have preassembled theme gift baskets as well. A great gift is giving a duplicate electronic vehicle key. Electronic chip keys for cars start at $79.99.
Pioneer True Value Home Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. 20901 South St. 822-6806.
