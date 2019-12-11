I came to America as a refugee from Cambodia to escape from communism, war and poverty. I started eighth grade and tried hard to learn English.
After high school, I started a family and decided to become a cosmetologist by going to beauty school in Fresno. I worked in several salons before moving to Tehachapi in 1997. I had just gotten divorced and wanted to raise my two children in a small town.
Tehachapi was a better environment and also closer to my sister, who used to own Tea Donuts.
I started working at Cost Cutters in Tehachapi before I opened my own salon, Tiffany Designs, in 1999. My goal was to get my children through college so they could have a better education than I did.
My children both graduated from Tehachapi High School. My daughter went to UC Berkeley and my son graduated with a degree in economics from UC Santa Cruz. My daughter then completed her masters in nursing at UCSF. She is now working as a nurse practitioner in the Midwest.
I really appreciate America for giving me a better life. I would like to thank all of my customers for supporting me these past 20 years.
