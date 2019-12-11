Tom Youngblood of Youngblood Customs has been restoring classic cars, trucks and hot rods here in Tehachapi since 2004. He started Youngblood Customs in his garage and has grown to an 11,000-square-foot shop with six employees, located at 20601 Santa Lucia St. in Old Town Tehachapi.
Honesty, thoroughness, service and quality are our top priority! No job is too big or too small. From minor dings and paint matching blends to complete frame off restorations, new build or custom metal fabrication. We also offer mechanical, suspension and complete electrical wiring service for your vehicle. Complete custom paint and airbrushing; Flames, graphics, or murals for that one-of-a-kind look! All completed with a show car finish!
We are excited to share our restoration, mechanical, custom paint and airbrushing work each year at the two local car shows (Thunder on the Mountain and T-town Rumble) where every car we have completed has won a trophy and local recognition.
I personally invite Tehachapi News readers to stop by the shop to see our current projects or to see how we can help you with your classic or custom car. Readers can also visit Youngblood Customs website or Facebook page to view photos of completed or current projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.