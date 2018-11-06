Opening Thanksgiving weekend, Tehachapi Community Theatre heralds the holiday season with the upcoming production of "Sherlock Holmes and Case of the Christmas Carol" at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre.
Hang on a minute… Sherlock Holmes and the Christmas Carol? That’s a bit of an unexpected combination. How do these two tales commingle, you ask?
Elementary, dear reader!
In this ingenious meeting of two Victorian classics, Dr. Watson visits his old friend Sherlock Holmes on Christmas Eve, finding him in a dark and misanthropic mood, planning to retire from the dull work of solving crimes. But soon, Holmes is visited by the ghost of his great enemy, Professor Moriarity, who warns Holmes that he is heading toward his own damnation and tells him of an upcoming visit by three spirits.
During the visits that follow, we learn about Holmes' childhood and his lost love, the chaos that his early retirement has caused his friends and associates throughout London, and finally a terrifying future: Holmes sees himself, a cold creature of pure intellect, supplying weapons to the battlefields of the first World War. Waking on Christmas morning, the repentant Holmes makes amends with his friends and rededicates himself to his higher purpose.
Literature's favorite quirky detective is infused with the spirit of a crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge in this festive Victorian theatrical treat. There is so much to recognize and discover in this beautifully crafted story which combines the two iconic British institutions. Anyone who has a working knowledge of these two beloved stories will feel a familiar smile cross their lips as hints of the crossover storylines reveal themselves.
Treat the whole family to this warm, feel-good show directed by TCT veteran Doug Jockinson and cast with several TCT familiar faces as well as a host of new dynamic talent.
"Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol" opens Friday, Nov. 23, and plays for three consecutive weekends with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the BeeKay Theatre in historic downtown Tehachapi.
Tickets are available online at tctonstage.com or at the outlets, Tehachapi Treasure Trove and Tehachapi Furniture. This production is rated PG. See you at the BeeKay!
Shanan Harrell is a member of the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
