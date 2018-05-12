The next Honor Flight Kern County breakfast in Tehachapi will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 407 W. E St.
It is free to all veterans, and $5 per person for spouses and guests.
There will also be an opportunity drawing at the breakfast for a metal art American flag created and donated by Eric Scarlet, according to an Honor Flight flier.
Tehachapi outreach coordinators Pam and Tom Stenson thanked St. Malachy Catholic Church, Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association, American Legion Auxiliary and all breakfast volunteers.
The Stensons also noted that Honor Flight No. 33 was a success, with three World War II and 13 Korean War veterans on the flight to Washington, D.C. Rick Zanutto and Linda Cross went as guardians.
