My brother, Jeffery Zeilinger, here he is (on the right) on my wedding day after my husband and I asked him to perform our wedding ceremony. Jeffery currently works at Adventist Hospital here in Tehachapi. He is in his last semester of an RN program and when he is not working or on his clinicals, he dedicates his time and talents to Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard. Him and my sister-in-law are expecting their first child in July, a baby girl. I am so beyond proud of him that words could never express it, he is our hero!!!! — Meagan Petroni