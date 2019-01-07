The Hospital Guild installed new officers for 2019 during a board meeting held Monday morning.
Newly-elected officers include President June Welden, Vice President Frankie Wysocki, Secretary Randie McKenna, Membership Chairman Cathy Moats, Board Secretary Joyce Stowers and Treasurer Jeanetta Cowden.
The Guild of Tehachapi Hospital has provided financial support for equipment to be used in surgeries at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and other efforts.
The Guild provided $734,000 to purchase state-of-the-art equipment in 2018.
