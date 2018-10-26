The top three male and female finishers of the 2017 Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot received Thanksgiving turkeys, donated by Albertsons. The 5k runners included, from left, Jarrod Tiede (3rd place, males), Alexander Patananam (2nd place, males), Tammy Gilbert (1st place, females), Ella Whitney (2nd place, females) and Christa Whitney (3rd place, females). Not shown is Justin Patananam (1st place, males).