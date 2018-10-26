It's that time of year again when the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District kicks off the holiday season with its annual 5k run.
The 4th Annual Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Brite Lake, 22902 Banducci Road.
Last year, the venue for the run was changed as Brite Lake offers both dirt and paved surfaces for runners. According to Ashley Krempien, recreation coordinator for TVRPD, the new location proved to be a perfect choice.
"It worked out really great," Krempien said. "We had nothing but positive feedback about the location and the route. It was perfect."
The race will be a family fun run and not officially timed. Following the race, all participants will receive finishers medals and mugs of steaming hot chocolate. Individuals 21 or older can also chose to add a shot of Bailey's to their drink.
"There is a swag bag for participants, and it has some goodies in it," said Krempien.
CalPortland will once again sponsor the popular race.
The race will be open to all ages; however, the fee is the same for everyone.
According to Krempien, all proceeds from the event will help fund TVRPD's youth sports events.
The top three finishers for both men and women will receive the coveted prized turkeys. Last year's winners were: (men) Justin Patnananan, first place; Alexander Patnananan, second place, and Jarrod Tiede, third place; (women) Tammy Gilbert, first place, Ella Whitney, second place, and Christa Whitney, third place.
Said Krempien, "Come join us for our annual Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot to run in the beautiful scenery out at Brite Lake and enjoy delicious hot chocolate with your family before the Thanksgiving holiday."
Register online at tvrpd.org or in person at the office location, 490 W. D St., through Nov. 15. The registration fee of $35 includes parking, or at 8 a.m. on the day of the race for $40 plus a $5 parking fee. Same-day participants are not guaranteed a mug or medal.
For more information, call 822-3228.
